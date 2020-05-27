Ashley Benson And G-Eazy Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together In Malibu

Just a few weeks after Ashley Benson broke up with her girlfriend Cara Delevingne, it has been reported that she has found solace in singer G-Eazy. According to numerous sources, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have been spending a lot of time together. Ashley Benson and G-Eazy's photos in Malibu have gone viral. Reports claim that Ashley Benson and G-Eazy spent the long memorial day weekend together in Malibu before heading off to G-Eazy’s house.

In the pictures, Ashley Benson wore a black coloured bikini top and a pair of light blue coloured jeans shorts. She wore a pair of light coloured converse and a pair of dark coloured goggles. G-Eazy wore a casual black coloured shirt. The pair soaked up some sun on a beach in Malibu before going back to the Ferrari.

According to a leading entertainment portal, an onlooker told them that the pair looked very happy together. They looked quite affectionate and even joked around with each other. They were staying at a rented place in Malibu and left to go to G-Eazy’s place in the valley. Ashley Benson and G-Eazy got inside the car and headed off while blasting music on the speaker.

A source reportedly told the entertainment portal that Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are hanging out and having fun but they aren’t dating. Being with G-Eazy is a good distraction for Ashley Benson who just got out of a relationship. Ashley Benson and G-Eazy recently worked together and also have common friends.

Despite being friends for a long time, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy recently connected with each other after they worked together. According to reports, an insider stated that Ashley and G-Eazy get along well and that they love being chill and sitting at home. They are enjoying their time together but are definitely nothing serious.

Ashley Benson, 30, and Cara Delevingne, 27, decided to part ways in April this year after dating for almost 2 years. According to an international magazine, Cara Delevingne has been spending time with her friends Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley while being in the lockdown due to COVID-19, while Ashley Benson has been hanging out with singer G-Eazy.

