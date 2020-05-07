Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Break Up After Dating For Nearly Two Years?

According to reports Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have split up. After dating for nearly two years, Cara Delevingne, 27 and Ashley Benson, 30 have decided to part ways in April this year. According to an international magazine, Cara Delevingne has been spending time with her friends Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley while being in the lockdown due to COVID-19. While Ashley Benson, according to her Instagram stories has been living alone. However, she has been keeping herself busy by calling up her friends.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Shares Break Up Tips That Will Help You Get Over A Heartbreak; Watch

A source told the magazine that the couple had their fair share of ups and downs. However, the relationship is over now. The source also stated that the relationship had run its course. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have not confirmed the split.

ALSO READ: Nikki Bella Opens Up On Split With John Cena, Reveals Differences On Marriage, Kids

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s relationship

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s dating rumours began when the two were spotted getting out of a bowling alley in New York in May 2018. After which, they were first spotted kissing in April 2018 at London’s Heathrow Airport. The couple has been captured several times after April 2018. Cara Delevingne shared a video of the pair kissing in June 2019 in the honour of their one-year anniversary.

ALSO READ: Gabrielle Union Reveals She Once Advised Steph Curry And Wife Ayesha To Break Up

In October 2019, Cara Delevingne told a magazine that she was in love and that it feels great to not have to face the world alone. However, both Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have been quite private about their relationship. While Cara Delevingne had stated that she doesn’t want to keep her relationship secret to a point where it comes across that she is ashamed or anything. She had also stated that she has never been in a relationship where pictures of the couple go public.

Ashley Benson, on the other hand, had stated that she values privacy in a relationship. She had stated that she has been very private about all her relationships. However, she agrees that it is very difficult to get away with a relationship whole being in the public eye.

ALSO READ: Why Did Peter Break Up With Hannah Ann On 'The Bachelor'? Here's How Fans Are Reacting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.