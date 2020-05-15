Cara Delevingne Defends Ashley Benson, Tells Her Fans To Stop 'hating' Ashley

According to various media reports, Hollywood actors Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have parted their ways. The couple were in a relationship for about two years. The reasons for their break are not known but it is reported that the couple called it quits in Aril this year. After her break up, Ashley Benson is rumoured to be romancing rapper G Eazy. Recently, Cara Delevingne took to her Instagram to defend Ashley Benson following the rumours of her romance with G Eazy.

Also Read | Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy Talk About Their Clashes On The Sets Of 'Mad Max Fury Road'

Cara Delevingne shared a story on her Instagram addressing her fans. In her Instagram story, she addressed her fans and defended Ashley Benson. In the story, Cara Delevingne said that it is more important now than ever to spread love and urged her fans to stop spreading hate. She also told her fans to stop hating her former partner Ashley Benson. She further told her fans that they do not know the truth and it is only her and Ashley Benson who know it. She also made it clear that this is exactly how it should be.

Also Read | Sandra Oh Talks About Playing Roles That Explore A Character's Race; Read Details

See the story here

Ashley Benson also took to her Instagram and she reposted the story on her account. On reposting, she tagged Cara Delevingne with a heart emoji. The news of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s break up started doing the rounds on the internet since last week. According to a media report, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson had their ups and downs while they were together but now it is over.

Also Read | Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Break Up After Dating For Nearly Two Years?

Also Read | Cara Delevingne Slams Justin Bieber For Ranking Her As 'least Favourite'; Read

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson went public with their relationship in 2019 after almost a year of speculations from the media and fans. Recently, Ashley Benson was pictured with rapper G Eazy. It was also reported that Ashley Benson and G Eazy were pictured kissing each other during their recent outing. Since the reports of Ashley Benson’s rumoured romance with G Eazy started doing the rounds, Ashley Benson is facing flak from netizens.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.