Ashley Benson Spotted With G-Eazy Just Weeks After Breaking Up With Cara Delevingne

Just two months after breaking up with girlfriend Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson was seen holding hands with singer G-Eazy. It had previously been reported that the Pretty Little Liars actor has found solace in the singer. According to numerous sources, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have been spending a lot of time together. They were recently spotted dressed casually while holding hands. Check out the pictures of Ashley Benson and G-Eazy.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy hold hands

In the pictures that have gone viral, Ashley Benson is seen dressed in a white coloured crop top and a black coloured T-shirt. She had a shirt tied around her waist as she completed the look with a pair of black coloured shoes. She also had a black coloured bandana covering her mouth. G-Eazy wore a black coloured gym shirt and trousers. He wore a black coloured cap, with a similar coloured face mask.

In the pictures where G-Eazy and Ashley Benson walk out hand in hand, Ashley is seen wearing the bandana around her neck and sporting a pair of dark coloured goggles. The rumoured couple left a parking lot, after picking up a few drinks before heading for a hike together. Ashley and G-Eazy were seen hiking together in Los Angeles shortly after.

A source reportedly told the entertainment portal that Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are hanging out and having fun, but they aren’t dating. Being with G-Eazy is a good distraction for Ashley Benson who just got out of a relationship. Ashley Benson and G-Eazy recently worked together and also have common friends.

Despite being friends for a long time, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy recently connected with each other after they worked together. According to reports, an insider stated that Ashley and G-Eazy get along well and they love to chill and sit at home. Cara Delevingne defended her former girlfriend by saying that the reason behind their break up is very clear to both of them.

She also asked her fans to not spread hate, especially towards Ashley. Ashley Benson, 30, and Cara Delevingne, 27, decided to part ways in April this year after dating for almost 2 years. According to an international magazine, Cara Delevingne has been spending time with her friends Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley while being in the lockdown due to COVID-19, while Ashley Benson has been hanging out with singer G-Eazy.

