Ashley Benson On Keeping Her Relationships Private: 'It's More Sacred That Way'

Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson is cautious on opening up about her dating life. While the actor has always kept her personal life away from the spotlight, she was compelled to keep her dating life private after she came under scrutiny for being in a relationship with Suicide Squad actor Cara Delevigne in 2018. In an interview on Tuesday, March 2, she revealed that she finds it difficult to deal with people's "opinions about her relationships".

Ashley Benson opens up about privacy in her relationships

Ashley Benson, who is well known for starring as Hanna Marin in Pretty Little Liars, has stated in Tuesday's Cosmopolitan UK interview that she finds it annoying when people talk about her relationships and she just has to "deal with it". She said that people can say anything they want about her, but unless they know her personally they don't know anything at all. She added that little can be done if rumours about her turn out to be false. Last year, there were various reports that stated Benson was dating rapper G-Eazy when they were spotted kissing. The rumours came about two weeks after news of Benson's split from actor Delevingne, whom she had dated for two years prior.

In June last year, Benson and G-Eazy were spotted going on multiple outings in Los Angeles. Soon after, they also attended Benson's sister Shaylene's wedding together. The couple also spent Thanksgiving together last November as the rapper spoke to reporters attending the American Music Awards 2020. Not only that, Benson and G-Eazy have also collaborated on music; where on G-Eazy's latest album, Benson made a cameo and can be heard on the song All the Things You're Searching For. This was the second song they worked on during their relationship. They also collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's Creep, which G-Eazy posted on his YouTube channel in April 2020.

In February 2021, Ashley Benson called it quits with G-Eazy according to various sources close to the actor. Benson remained silent on her breakup with G-Eazy during the recent interview. She stated that the private moments should be between partners only and it's best not to be "overexposed", as you can protect your relationship, provided the partner is not inflicting any kind of exploitation.

