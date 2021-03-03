Jamie Spears' Attorney Defends Conservatorship Of Britney Spears' Estate

The attorney for Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears has defended his conservatorship of her estate in the aftermath of the release of The New York Times Documentary Framing Britney Spears which released on Hulu on February 5. Jamie Spears' attorney Vivian Thoreen stated that his client's approach to the conservatorship is in the singer's best interest. She said that Jamie would love "nothing more" than to see Britney be free from the conservatorship. She added that ending the conservatorship rests completely on Britney's decision, and she can legally end it by filing a petition to the court. Read on about Jamie Spears' conservatorship defence statement.

Read more| Britney Spears Advised By Top Attorney On How To Remove Her Father Jamie As Co-conservator

Jamie Spears' attorney defends conservatorship

Jamie's lawyer Vivian Thoreen said in a new statement to CNN that her client would like nothing more than for Britney to end the conservatorship legally. She said that Jamie may not always see eye-to-eye with his daughter but every decision made was in her "best interest". Her statement comes just a week after she had told ABC News that her client "saved Britney's life". Thoreen said that since last February's hearing where Bessemer Trust Company was appointed as co-conservator, Jamie only wants to have equal powers with her newly appointed co-conservator. She also added that people were "harming and exploiting" Britney by mismanaging her assets. She said that Britney was being taken advantage of financially by those close to the singer.

According to People, Britney Spears has been under a legal conservatorship for 12 years, which means the singer has been appointed a court-appointed guardian as a co-conservator of her estate following her public breakdown in 2007. In 2020, Britney Spears petitioned to the court to remove her father Jamie as co-conservator, as her attorney remarked that Britney "was afraid" of her father. Her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III argued in the petition that the singer would rather have a financial institution take conservatorship of her estate.

Read more| Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo Of Her Two Teenage Sons; Says 'it's Crazy How Time Flies'

More about Framing Britney Spears documentary

Framing Britney Spears is a New York Times documentary that describes the singer's rise to fame and the struggles she faced being exposed to the media glare. The documentary dives into the details about her eventual conservatorship which generated the #FreeBritney movement by her fans following the further scrutiny of the legal battle and criticism of her father Jamie Spears’ role in her life. Since the documentary's release on February 5, Britney has not publicly spoken about it.

Read more| Gwen Stefani Will Not Be Returning For Season 20 Of 'The Voice'; Here's Why

Read more| Taylor Swift Criticises Netflix's 'Ginny And Georgia' For 'deeply Sexist Joke' About Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.