Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Snapped Leaving An '80's Theme' Party; Have A Look

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have often been captured by the camera while making a public outing. The couple was once again caught in the public eye as they exited the Crown Towers located in Sydney. They were reportedly attending a birthday party of one of Chris’ employees, which had the theme of the 80’s. The pictures quickly went viral on social media which drew excited reactions from their fans. The actor had even posted about this party on his Instagram, and these viral pictures have been taken once the celebration was over.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky snapped while leaving Crown Towers

The couple were attending the birthday party of his personal assistant Aaron Grist, which had the 80’s theme. After the party was over, they were snapped while leaving the venue. Both Chris and Elsa were seen leaving the party wearing different outfits from what they were seen sporting in the pictures posted by the actor. Chris can be seen simply wearing a white t-shirt and track pants, while Elsa got comfortable in her own casual outfit. Their fans enjoyed these unseen pictures and posted their reactions in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Dons New Look For Fitness Commercial, Leaves Fans In Splits | Watch

At the party, while Chris was seen in a white vest and the same track pants, Elsa was in a completely different avatar, as she sported the costume of a retro fitness trainer. The party lasted for quite a while before the couple decided to call it a day. According to Daily Mail, the couple has been flying to Sydney as both of them have made their own filming commitments and are actually based in Byron Bay. Chris looked his usual sculpted self, with his next Thor film on the way.

Image courtesy: 'chrishemsworth_love' Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth's Son Calls His Dad A 'special Friend' In Adorable Handwritten Note

Chris Hemsworth has been busy working for Thor: Love and Thunder and its production began back on January 26. The actor will be making his first appearance in a Marvel film after Avengers: Endgame in this film. Some of his other popular films include Men in Black: International, Extraction and more. On the other hand, Elsa has her own set of popular films including 12 Strong, Fast and Furious films and more.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Gains Muscle For 'Thor', Body Double Talks About His Struggles To Keep Up

ALSO READ: Is '12 Strong' A True Story? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Chris Hemsworth Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.