Ashley Graham Reveals That Instagram Facilitated Her Friendship With Jennifer Aniston

Ashley Graham, during her appearance on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, spoke about how the now-blossoming friendship between the model and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston started in actuality. During that segment with Cohen, Graham revealed how it all started with her sliding into the Direct Messages section of Jennifer Aniston's Instagram account. Graham went on to reveal that since their first interaction on social media, they have had a string of endless conversations while simultaneously expressing her affection for the 51-year-old actress.

A picture from Ashley Graham's Instagram handle:

The 33-year-old model revealed that she and the actress used to work out at the same gymnasium prior to the world shutting down due to COVID19. She recounted how Aniston would remember her name and greet her every time they would face each other. In her concluding statements, Graham also spoke about how the two like to root for each other.

While talking about her latest fashion runway project, which comprised of walking the ramp for Fendi’s spring/summer 2021 collection in September, she said that one of the oddest things about the event was the lack of masks. At the backstage, as per Graham, masks came off so that the lips of the model can be done.

Albeit that was the case behind the scenes and on the ramp, Graham assured Cohen that everybody was safe and everything went smoothly. Graham’s fashion runway appearance in September was her first one since the supermodel welcomed her baby boy, Issac, with husband Justin Ervin in January this year.

Graham at the Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 show in Milan, Italy

On the work front, the details regarding her next fashion runway appearance are awaited. Graham is also the host of the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast, where she talks with fellow celebrities from the entertainment industry, who delves into the various factors that have made them a success story. The podcast has been graced by guests such as Hailey Beiber, Kim Kardashian West and Chelsea Handler, to name a few. She is also a body activist and very vocal about her opinions regarding body image and shaming on her platforms.

