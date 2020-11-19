Jennifer Aniston's Fans Ask Why She Is Missing In 'Web Therapy' Promo Video; Read More

Lisa Kudrow recently took to Instagram to share a promo video from her new show Web Therapy. In the video, fans saw every lead cast member of FRIENDS except Jennifer Aniston. Even though many fans loved the little FRIENDS Reunion, many commented 'Where's Jen?'. Take a look at Lisa's post and the comments the post garnered as well

FRIENDS cast in 'Web Therapy'

In the video, fans see Lisa Kudrow as Fiona Wallice who is helping her patients out. First comes Matt LeBlanc and Lisa adds that he looks very good. Next, fans see Matthew Perry, who says to Lisa, 'I would like to sleep with you', and Lisa says she doesn't doubt it.

Next comes David Schwimmer, who asks Lisa if she remembers him and she responds by saying she does not. Last comes Courtney Cox who mentions she is a psychic. The video ends here and only Jennifer Aniston is not seen. The post was captioned - '@webtherapyshow so fun when these guys came. Maybe one day JA... it’s all on @imdbtv'.

Many fans liked and commented on the video. Most fans mentioned that they wanted to see the show as soon as they could and other fans asked why Jennifer was missing. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Lisa Kudrow's Instagram

Web Therapy is an improvised show which stars Lisa Kudrow as Fiona Wallice, a therapist who has conceived a new form of therapy that can help her patients. She thinks that a 55-minute therapy session does not help a patient but shorter ones do as then the patients only talk about important matters. The show debuted on LStudio.com on September 22, 2008. Many famous celebs were seen on the show.

Jennifer Aniston is not very active on Instagram and has not responded to fans yet. In her last post, she can be seen putting her vote in for the US elections. She mentioned in her post that she voted for Joe Biden and asked fans to not vote for Trump and added that it was 'not funny to vote for Kanye'. Many fans and celebs liked the post and called her an 'icon'. Take a look:

