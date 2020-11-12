Jennifer Aniston's Pic Of Baby Yoda Inspired Cocktail On IG Goes Viral; See Post

Baby Yoda from Star Wars became an internet sensation because of the character's cuteness and was admired by people all over the world. The little green character with giant ears managed to get everyone's attention so much so that a restaurant in Belfast made a cocktail inspired by the Star Wars character. It became a worldwide hit when Friends star Jennifer Aniston posted it on her Instagram. Read on to know more about the Baby Yoda drink.

Baby Yoda inspired cocktail

We're the Millers star Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of a cocktail, inspired by Star Wars character Baby Yoda and since then the cute looking cocktail has everybody's attention. The cocktail, a creation of a restaurant called Vault in Banbridge became an instant hit on the internet.

Made by Michael Young, who is also the co-owner of the restaurant, the cocktail has Grey Goose Vodka, muddled kiwi fruit, fresh lime, demerara syrup and garnished with lime wedge ears. Given it's look and cuteness, the Baby Yoda drink found a place on Jennifer Aniston's Instagram.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Michael Young talking about his creation said that they always try to do interesting things with their cocktails to promote them and because there is so much competition, they do things differently and also try things that are topical. He further added that one of the most recent cocktails he made was inspired by David Attenborough's show Blue Planet and with the return of The Mandalorian, they decided to go with the Baby Yoda drink. His aim was to do something fun with the cocktail in order to keep things light-hearted in the current climate and for the staff to have nice, light moments to focus on.

Ever since Jennifer Aniston has shared the drink's photo on her social media, there are tutorials all over the internet on how to make it. The character was already a sensation, all thanks to his adorable features and size and now the drink is also ruling the internet, more so because Jennifer Aniston shared it.

Image Credits : Jennifer Aniston Instagram Account

