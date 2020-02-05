Ashley Graham And Husband Justin Ervin Reveal The Name Of Their Newborn Son

American model Ashley Graham has revealed the name as well as a few more details about her newborn son. Ashley hosts a YouTube podcast series titled Pretty Big Deal, wherein she invited her husband Justin Ervin as a guest. In the episode, she not only revealed the details about their son’s birth, but she also disclosed his name. People also got a glimpse of the adorable baby boy on the podcast series. Check out the podcast series here.

Ashley Graham's podcast

In the video, Ashley Graham sat down with her husband Justin Ervin and discussed an array of topics. They spoke about topics right from the moments before she gave birth to how the couple came up with the name of their son. Ashley and Justin revealed that the name of their son is Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. Justin Ervin revealed that everything in their son’s name points towards a legacy. The couple also gave the world the first look of their newborn baby on the show.

Ashley Graham revealed just a day before the episode of the series was aired online that she had given birth to a baby boy on January 18, 2020. She shared a black and white picture of her holding the baby’s hand. Ashley revealed that her son was 7lbs and 5oz when he was born, she also revealed that he was born at 6:00 pm. Justin Ervin also posted a few black and white pictures and wrote a simple caption stating that he loves his son.

