Ashley Judd Recuperating From Leg Injury In South African Hospital; Reveals Details

Double Jeopardy actor Ashley Judd is currently recovering in a South African hospital after a serious injury to her leg during a trip to the Congo rainforest. The actor was reportedly working in the country at a research camp to study an endangered species of chimpanzees called bonobos. The Courier Journal reported that Judd’s orthopedist said the actor will walk again but did not give a time frame for the same.

Ashley Judd recently opened up to New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof about the harrowing experience she went through. Speaking from her hospital bed with Kristof during the Instagram Live session, the actor said that she was in the ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which took her from Congo: a country she loves deeply that is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like she faced. She also added that the difference between a Congolese person and her is that disaster insurance, which allowed her to get to the operating table in South Africa 55 hours after her accident.

The actor, describing the experience, revealed that she had tripped over a fallen tree. She added that she had been lying on the forest floor for five hours with a tracker who supported her badly misshapen leg, while she was biting her stick and howling like a wild animal. After being evacuated and having her leg reset, she spent an hour and a half in the hammock, where she was being carried out by her Congolese brothers of the rainforest, doing it barefoot, up and down the hills, through the river.

From there, she rode a motorcycle for six hours and stayed overnight in a hut in Jolu before being flown to Kinshasa, where she stayed for 24 hours, and then to South Africa, where she was being treated. Ashley Judd also said during the Instagram Live session, “I’m in a lot of love. I’m in a lot of compassion and I’m in a lot of gratitude”, she also, thanked everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and their support. Watch the video below:

