From Ashley Tisdale To Chrissy Teigen - When Celebs Admitted To Plastic Surgery

From botox to lip jobs, we have seen a fair share of celebrity transformation. While most of the celebs choose to remain tight-lipped about getting work done on themselves, leaving the internet wondering, “Did they do it or did they not?”, there have been a few celebs who admitted that they have gone under the knife. Scroll down to read the list of celebrities who got plastic surgery done.

Also Read: Ashley Tisdale Spills The Beans Over Popular 'High School Musical' Movies Franchise

Celebrities Who Got Plastic Surgery

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale wrote a blog on her fashion website Frenshe in which she recalled her rhinoplasty surgery that she did in 2007. The blog titled, "It’s Time For Me to Finally Talk About This" mentions about her traumatic experience with the nose job and the backlash she received because of it. Ashley stated that she got it done because she knew that she has a deviated septum on the right side of her nose.

Also Read: Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Her Traumatic Episode Regarding Her Nose Job

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen admitted that everything except her cheeks is fake. In an interview with Byrdie, during the launch of her collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, questions about Chrissy Teigen's cosmetic surgery were brought up. She reportedly laughed and pointed to her forehead, nose, and lips saying: "Fake, fake, fake." Chrissy Teigen’s cosmetic surgery also includes a liposuction procedure that she reportedly went through with nine years ago to remove the extra fat from under her arms as it made her "feel better" especially while wearing dresses. Chrissy Teigen recently told her followers on Instagram that she is having her breast implants removed as she is now over it.

Also Read: Ti And Tiny Issue Statement Denying Sabrina's Allegations Of Drugging And Sexual Coercion

Jessica Simpson

The fashion designer revealed in her January 2020 memoir, Open Book, that she had two tummy tucks done in 2015. In her book, she wrote that she wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left sagging from her back-to-back pregnancies. She was so ashamed of her body that she wouldn’t let her spouse Eric see her without a T- on.

Cardi B

Cardi B admitted to plastic surgery on her Instagram during a live session in May 2019. She told her fans that she has gotten a breast lift and liposuction done. She defended her choice by stating that she is a super busy woman and does not have time to work out as she works 24/7.

Courteney Cox

The Friends star Courteney Cox has also expressed her regret for getting cosmetic surgery done. She told New Beauty magazine in 2017 that she has had her fair share of fillers. She also admitted that she feels much better once she had all her fillers dissolved and is now as natural as she can be.

Iggy Azalea

In the 2015 April issue of Vogue, the Australian singer and rapper Iggy Azalea also spoke about plastic surgery. Iggy confessed that she got breast implants. She revealed that she had been thinking about getting it done all her life and finally got a chance to do it.

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family actor Ariel Winter told Glamour Magazine in 2015 that she got a breast reduction surgery done reducing her size from 32F to 34D. She stated that she had a lot of back problems and couldn’t stand for a long period of time along with having constant neck pain. To cure the problems with her spine, she had to go through a surgery.

Also Read: 'Charming' Movie's Soundtrack Has Won Fans' Hearts, Here Are The Songs Featured

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.