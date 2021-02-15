Ashley Judd Reveals Story Behind Leg Injury; Reveals It Took '55 Hours To Reach Hospital'

Actor Ashley Judd recently went live on Instagram with The New York Times' Nicholas Kristof where she revealed that she is hospitalised after suffering injuries in her leg during an excursion on the Congo rainforest. The actor tripped over a fallen tree in the dark. She was speaking to Nicholas while sitting in a hospital bed.

Ashley Judd's leg injury

In the interview, she revealed that accidents happen and that she was walking with a speed and tripped over a fallen tree in the dark. She added that she realised that her leg was broken after a while. She further revealed that it took 55 hours for her to get to the hospital from the jungle and that she was lying there with the broken leg for hours. She added that she was in pain and that she was 'howling like a wild animal' while biting on a stick to decrease the pain sensation.

Ashley also revealed that she was finally taken to a hospital on a motorcycle which took her six hours. She added that she felt lucky to be in the position and that she was taken care of. She further revealed that the Congolese people don't have the ability to afford a pill that will take her pain away.

Ashley Judd's accident took place in Congo, Africa which she was visiting a research camp studying an endangered species of apes called bonobos. Earlier, she took to her Instagram to share a snap of the ape and also wrote a note about it in the caption. Check it out.

On the Work Front

Ashley Judd has spent over three decades in the film industry. She has appeared in various films like Ruby in Paradise (1993), Heat (1995), Norma Jean & Marilyn (1996), Dolphin Tale (2011), Olympus Has Fallen (2013), Divergent (2014), Big Stone Gap (2014), Barry (2016) and A Dog's Way Home (2019) and many more. She also appeared in a television show titled Missing that got her a nomination in the category Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie. She is also quite active in global humanitarian efforts and political activism.

