Ashley Judd 'weeps In Gratitude' After Surviving Near-death Injury, Details Rescue Moment

On Tuesday, February 16, actor Ashely Judd, took to Instagram to describe her survival from a near-fatal accident which took place in the jungle of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The incident took place on February 12 and in a previous Instagram live segment, the actor explained how she tripped over a fallen tree in the dark and ended up with a broken leg in the middle of the jungle. Now, that the actor is recovering, she took to her social media handle ‘weeping in gratitude’ for everyone who helped her through the ’gruelling 55 odd hours’ of pain.

In the caption, Ashely wrote how deeply she has been moved by each person who contributed something ‘life-giving’ and ‘spirit salving’ at a time when her injury could have cost her losing her and the internal bleeding might have resulted in a fatal one. At such a perilous time, all her Congolese brothers and sister came together to help her out and assist her to reach the medical care unit. She said,

Friends. Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg. I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey. Here are some of their stories. Dieumerci stretched out his leg and put it under my grossly misshapen left leg to try to keep it still. It was broken in four places and had nerve damage.

She added, "Dieumerci (“Thanks be to God”) remained seated, without fidgeting or flinching, for 5 hours on the rain forest floor. He was with me in my primal pain. He was my witness. Papa Jean: it took 5 hours, but eventually he found me, wretched and wild on the ground, and calmly assessed my broken leg. He told me what he had to do. I bit a stick. I held onto Maud. And Papa Jean, with certainty, began to manipulate and adjust my broken bones back into something like a position I could be transported in, while I screamed and writhed".

In the pictures shared by the actor, she can be seen being carried away from the jungle in a handmade stretcher. Ashley appears to be in immense pain while two Congolese brothers helped her reach the medical unit. Check out the post below:

