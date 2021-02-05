Remember When Matthew McConaughey Dated Two-co Stars From The Same Movie

Matthew McConaughey known for his roles in Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club and many others, doesn't have a long list of girlfriends. He is happily married to Camila Alves who is a Brazilian model and they have been married to each other for 14 years now. However, Matthew McConaughey once dated two co-stars from the same film.

Matthew McConaughey's girlfriends from the same movie cast

Matthew McConaughey's relationships before Camila Alves didn't last for very long. However, Matthew McConaughey once dated two actors from the same movie. Ashley Judd during the filming of A Time To Kill started dating Matthew McConaughey. According to Hollywood Life, she was the first 'big name' among all Matthew McConaughey's girlfriends. After some time, Matthew McConaughey fell for another female co-star. He started dating Sandra Bullock during the filming of A Time To Kill. However, Matthew McConaughey's relationships with both the co-stars didn't last very long. He dated Sandra Bullock comparatively for a longer time than Ashley Judd. Ashley Judd and Matthew McConaughey dated only for a few weeks while Matthew dated Sandra Bullock for two years. Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey are still very friendly and respect each other a lot.

In 2005, Matthew McConaughey even dated Penelope Cruz. His relationship with Penelope Cruz lasted only for a year. They dated each other while shooting the film called Sahara. In 2006, Matthew McConaughey ended his relationship with Penelope Cruz right before he met Camila Alves. Matthew McConaughey often says that he fell in love at first sight when he saw Camila Alves. Camila Alves didn't recognize Matthew at the first instance. Lance Armstrong informed Camila about Matthew McConaughey and they started dating after that. Matthew McConaughey tied the knot with Camila Alves in June 2012.

Matthew McConaughey's movies

Matthew McConaughey's movies like Killer Joe and Magic Mike have made him very popular. He has over 70 acting credits and has won an Oscar for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. He was also nominated for Golden Globe for his performance in True Detective. His performance in True Detective became very popular and highly appreciated by everyone. Matthew McConaughey's first noticeable appearance was in Richard Linklater's Dazed And Confused.

Image Credits - @officiallymcconaughey Instagram

