Ashley Tisdale And Hubby Christopher French Expecting Their First Baby Together

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French recently announced on their social media pages that they are expecting their first child together. They shared some adorable snaps with each other. Ashley Tisdale's baby bump is visible in those pictures. Take a look at the photos.

Also Read | Ashley Tisdale Talks About Getting Breast Implants Removed Due To Health Issues

Ashley Tisdale expecting her first child

Taking to her Instagram, Ashley Tisdale, on September 17, announced about her pregnancy. She shared a series of two pictures with Christopher French. Ashley Tisdale was seen cradling her tiny baby bump. She is wearing a white long flowy dress while her husband Christopher French is twinning with a plain white shirt and has paired it with white sneakers. The pictures are captionless. In the first image, the two are looking down at the baby bum while in the second the couple is looking into each other's eyes. Take a look at their adorable pictures:

Also Read | Coronavirus: Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Remind HSM Fans 'We're All In This Together'

Christopher French also shared a similar post announcing their pregnancy. French is a music composer who has composed several songs for films and TV series. He decided to go captionless just like his wife for his post. In his posts, Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French are cuddling up together in their lawn while Ashley Flaunts her Baby Bump. Take a look:

Also Read | Ashley Tisdale Talks About Her Skincare Regime; Here's How Netizens Reacted

A number of celebrities took to Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French's posts to congratulate the couple. Ashley Tisdale's co-star from High School Musical and her good friend, Venessa Hudgens commented on both the posts with excitement. She wrote, "Just the freaking cutest" on Ashley's post while on Christopher's post she commented, "So so happy for you guys, congratulations". Other celebrities who congratulated Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French included Haylie Duff, Emma Roberts, Debby Ryan, Lea Michele, Luke Milton, and many more. Fans have congratulated Ashley in huge numbers. Take a look at the comments.

Source: Ashley Tisdale's IG

Source: Christopher French's IG

About Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French met during High School Musical's music production. They were linked in 2012 and soon after they got engaged at the top of the Empire State Building. The couple got married in 2014 in California where actor Venessa Hudgens served as one of her bridesmaids. In an interview with People's magazine, she mentioned that spending time with her husband in quarantine has strengthened their bond together.

Also Read | Jay Osmond Reveals He Suffered From 'mini Stroke' Due To High BP And External Stress

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.