Jay Osmond Reveals He Suffered From 'mini Stroke' Due To High BP And External Stress

Jay Osmond recently revealed that he suffered a 'mini stroke' due to external issues. He is the former drummer of the family band The Osmonds. Jay is the brother of Donny and Marie Osmond. He shared an update on his health to avoid rumours on the internet.

Jay Osmond suffered a mini-stroke

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Jay Osmond shared on his official Facebook handle that he experienced a 'mini-stroke'. The artist said that he did not inform it earlier as he did not want to alarm anyone. He mentioned that it was a couple of months ago when he was 'really close' to a stroke. His said his blood pressure level was more than 200. He stated that the doctors informed him that he had a 'mini stroke' which was caused due to the pressure he has been under. Osmond asserted that he was taking a few medications in order to be calm. He mentioned that his blood pressure was high because of some non-related stress. The artist mentioned that his wife Karina has been helping him to deal with the stress. Check out his post below.

Jay Osmond’s health update post made his fans concerned. Many users urged him to take care of himself. Some thanked the artist for thinking about his fans and sharing the news about his health, while others passed their good wishes for him. Overwhelmed with his fans' concerns and love for him, Jay wrote in the comment section, “Thank you all. You are so kind and thoughtful. The Saturday visits are actually de-stressors for us. This stress is coming from an external source. I wish I could say more, besides I'm trying to deal with it. Maybe I'll be able to explain it some day. Just know I love you all and I really appreciate all of the concern” (sic). Check out a few comments on his posts.

Jay Osmond married Kandilyn Harris in August 1987. Together they have three sons; 32-year-old Jason George, 29-year-old Eric Clinton, and 24-year-old Marcus Jay. The couple got divorced in 2011. Osmond then married Karen Randall in May 2014.

Lately, the Osmond family has been facing a lot of health issues. Jimmy Osmond suffered a stroke while performing on stage in the U. K. production of Peter Pan in 2018. 62-year-old singer Donny Osmond had to undergo shoulder surgery in January 2019.

