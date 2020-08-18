Ashley Tisdale Talks About Getting Breast Implants Removed Due To Health Issues

Ashley Tisdale recently opened up about her mental and physical health on Instagram. She also talked about her plastic surgery, breast implants to be specific, that she underwent years ago. However, due to health complications, she had them removed. Here's what this is about.

Ashley Tisdale opens up about removing her breast implant and living a healthy life

Ashley Tisdale through Instagram opened up about the breast implant surgery she had years ago. In the caption, she talked about what had driven her to take the decision and what is the reason now for having them removed. She also added a bit about her mental and physical health in general.

Ashley Tisdale began by saying, "Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared. As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important". She then went on to talk about her breast enhancement surgery that she did because she used to feel that she was "less than". She also thought having the surgery would make her feel me secure about herself and Ashley admitted that for some time it did.

However, slowly Ashley Tisdale began to face minor health problems like food sensitivity and gut issues which seemed a bit mysterious. She thought it might be because of her implants and so last winter, she had them removed. The journey next seems to have made an impact on her life.

Ashley Tisdale wrote that since then, her journey has been one of "growth, self discovery, self acceptance, and most importantly self-love". Referring to the picture of herself in a bikini attached with the caption, Ashley said that it was taken two months after the surgery and the picture showed how happy she looked. She also opened up about meeting "holistic and non-holistic doctors" over the years from whom she learned the importance of living a 'non-toxic life'.

Ashley Tisdale ended her caption saying, " I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today. ❤️ Love you all!". In the picture that she posted, Ashley could be seen enjoying her time on the beach dressed in a pink floral bikini. Take a look here:

Meanwhile, Ashley Tisdale is not the only one to remove breast implants in Hollywood. Recently, Yolanda Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Ayesha Curry also got their implants removed. After the FDA asked Allergen to recall its textured implants, more and more people are raising questions about the safety of it.

