Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Her Traumatic Episode Regarding Her Nose Job

High School Musical's fame Ashley Tisdale recalls her rhinoplasty procedure in her 20s. On Thursday, she wrote a blog post covering the traumatic details of the nose job she had back in 2007. The blog was written on her lifestyle website Frenshe, in which she usually writes a blog on lifestyle, beauty, health&fitness. She even maintains a journal on this website.

Ashley Tisdale's latest blog post is titled 'It's Time For Me To Finally Talk About This'. She even highlights that this topic is far from new and while she loves being honest with her community, she hasn't touched on this topic yet. She even addresses that it was a very traumatic experience and it makes her emotional even today. As a 22-year old actor starring in her amazing role as Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, she had the nose job due to medical reasons. She told the People publication that while growing up she always knew that she has a deviated septum in the right side of her nose. Tisdale asserted that her motivations weren't superficial and she only agreed to the plastic surgery because of her health issues.

Ashley Tisdale opens up about her traumatic episode

Ashley Tisdale's latest post underlines the backlash she faced after her plastic surgery. Ashley Tisdale's nose job was scrutinized, judged and she was even made to feel ashamed over her decision. Ashley Tisdale's nose job episode came in highlight recently when she had an interview in which questions regarding her procedure caught her "off-guard."

Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child this year. She even asserted that she hopes her daughter never faces these kinds of judgment and shame for her choices. She said that it took her years to process this trauma and it isn't even a big deal as well. She even thanked for allowing her to be honest and vulnerable with no judgment. She added, "If only other women could approach this subject the same way, we could probably feel less shame and a lot more love."

Ashley Tisdale's popular works

Ashley Tisdale is known for her work in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. She also recorded some albums with Warner Bros. Records and her very first album Headstrong was a commercial success. Tisdale has won a Billboard Music Award in the category of Soundtrack Album of the Year for her contribution to the High School Musical album.

Image Credits- @ashleytisdale Instagram

