Rebel Wilson Reveals How People Treat Her Differently After Weight Loss Transformation

Rebel Wilson devoted 2020 to focus on her fitness and wellness, losing around 60 pounds in the process. Recently, she appeared on the January 27 episode of The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin. On the show, she opened up about how people treat her differently after her weight loss. Read ahead to know more.

Rebel Wilson's weight loss

On the show, Rebel admitted that she was surprised by how much attention people give to a weight loss transformation. Speaking of the same, she said that she liked to think that she looked good in all sizes and she had always been quite confident. She said that it wasn’t like she wasn’t confident earlier and after weight loss, she is super confident. What interested her was to think about how people's treatment towards her changed post her transformation. Now, that she was in a good shape, people offered to carry her groceries to the car and held doors open for her. She wondered if this was what other people experienced all the time.

The actress also added that it's been interesting how people paid so much attention to a weight loss transformation when there was so much going on in the world. She also admitted that she loved posting pictures on Instagram. She said she was loving herself and she knew that she should calm down a bit on that.

She also stated that she felt very sad that she spent 20 years overweight. And added that she wasn’t loving herself in the way that she should have from the ages of 20 to 40.

Rebel Wilson's movies and shows

Rebel Wilson began her career appearing in the comedy series Pizza. Later, she wrote, produced and starred in the musical comedy series Bogan Pride. She appeared in the films Bridesmaids and A Few Best Men in 2011. She has received positive acclaim for her role of Fat Amy in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film series. She was recently seen in Isn't It Romantic, The Hustle, Jojo Rabbit and Cats.

(Source: People)

