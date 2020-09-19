Ashley Tisdale Pregnant: Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Richie, Lucy Hale & Others Wish Actor

High School Musical fame Ashley Tisdale took the internet by storm as she announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French. The actor went on to share an adorable post with her hubby showing off her baby bump. On hearing this news, celebs and co-stars of Tisdale cannot keep calm and sent their best wishes to the actor in the comment section.

Replying to the post in the comment section, several celebs like Vanessa Hudgens, Haylie Duff, Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Lucy Hale, Becca Tobin, Sarah Michelle, Sofia Richie, Patricia Heaton, Ashley Greene, Ali Wong, and many more went all out to wish the to-be mom. They all congratulated the actor for this happy news and also went on to reveal how happy they were on hearing the news. They also positive vibes, blessings and good wishes to Ashley. Take a look at a few comments below:

Also read | Ashley Tisdale Talks About Her Skincare Regime; Here's How Netizens Reacted

About the pregnancy post

Ashley took to her Instagram handle on September 17, 2020, to announce her pregnancy. She shared a series of two pictures along with her husband Christopher French and was also seen cradling her tiny baby bump. For the post, the actor sported a white long flowy dress while her husband Christopher French is twinning with a plain white shirt and has paired it with white sneakers. In the first image, the duo is looking down at the baby bump while in the second the couple is looking into each other's eyes and is all smiles in the candid picture. Take a look at their adorable pictures:

Also read | Ashley Tisdale And Hubby Christopher French Expecting Their First Baby Together

About the duo

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French met during the music production of High School Musical. The duo then began seeing each other in the year 2012, and soon after they got engaged at the top of the Empire State Building. The pair tied the knot in 2014 in California, where actor and co-star Venessa Hudgens was one of her bridesmaids.

During an interview with People's magazine, the actor revealed that spending time with her husband during the quarantine has strengthened their bond together. Earlier this month, the duo celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary where they went on to share a picture from their wedding on social media along with a sweet caption.

Also read | Coronavirus: Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Remind HSM Fans 'We're All In This Together'

Also read | Ashley Tisdale Talks About Getting Breast Implants Removed Due To Health Issues

(Image courtesy: Ashley Tisdale Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.