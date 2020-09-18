Gigi Hadid Shows Off 27 Weeks Baby Bump In Crop Top And Hat As She Realises 'time Flew'

Gigi Hadid recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump. The model wore a black crop top with black joggers and showed off her bare belly. She also added a pastel-coloured bakers hat to add colour to her outfit. In one of the pictures, Gigi Hadid is spotted with a horse and a Frisbee in her hand. She is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid also informed that these pictures are from her week 27 of pregnancy. She also added that time flew, with a surprising emoticon. Fans in huge number praised Gigi Hadid for her pictures and also wished her good health. Ashley Graham also showered love for her as she wrote, “So so sooooo happy for you!”. Take a look at Gigi Hadid's Instagram pictures.

Gigi Hadid's maternity photoshoot

Earlier, Gigi Hadid shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot. Gigi Hadid shared monochrome pictures wearing a beautiful maxi dress and a midi short dress. In the first picture, Gigi Hadid is seen sitting with folded legs as she gives a strong facial expression for the camera. The model is seen wearing a floor-length maxi dress with her dress stuck to her baby bump in the picture. She opted for a classic smokey eye-makeup and completed her look with sleek pulled back wet hair look.

In the other two pictures, Gigi Hadid was seen dressed up in a ruffled short dress. She was seen donning different poses as she showed off her baby bump in the maternity photoshoot. Keeping it minimal with makeup, Gigi went for a wavy open hair look.

Gigi Hadid posted the first picture with the caption, “growin an angel :)”. Another post of Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy photos was posted with the caption, “cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes â™¡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”. Take a look at Gigi Hadid's Instagram pictures. Gigi Hadid's fans were in complete awe as they praised her pregnancy photos. They also wished her good health and also asked her to enjoy this time.

Gigi Hadid announced her pregnancy on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating in 2015 and the couple made several public appearances during their relationship. The couple called it quits in 2018. However, in 2019, they were together again. The news went viral after they were spotted together celebrating Zayn Malik's birthday. The duo wore the same coloured outfits and was spotted walking hand in hand on the singer's birthday.

