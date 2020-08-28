Last Updated:

Karanvir Bohra's Fans Express Joy As He & Wife Teejay Announce Pregnancy

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are all set to become parents again for the third time. Fans of the actors are all hearts as the duo shares the news.

Karanvir Bohra recently gave his fans a big surprise on his birthday as he announced that he is expecting a child. The actor shared a beautiful picture with his wife Teejay to share the news. They are seen making a clay figure of a child while indulging in some pottery together. The couple is all smiles and excited in the lovely picture of embracing parenthood again. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's post. 

As soon as the picture was shared on Karanvir Bohra's social media handles, fans started pouring in wishes for the couple-from expressing that it is a beautiful surprise to mentioning that finally, the twins will have a cute sibling. One of the users wrote, "Oh my God, I cannot believe, I am just shocked by this news that suddenly appeared all the love and goodness so happy because you will have a third angel in the family. I cannot hold my tears after this. Literally the most beautiful couple!!". Take a look at some reactions below.

Karanvir Bohra shared the picture with a heartfelt message. The actor wrote, "Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever. â¤ï¸ðŸ™".  Karanvir Bohra's celebrity friends also congratulated him and sent him wishes in the comment section of the post. 

Bella and Vienna share the news

Karanvir Bohra also shared a beautiful picture on the Instagram handle of his twins. In the picture, both Bella and Vienna are seen standing next to each other as they don a smile looking at the camera. In the picture, their year of birth is written that is 2016 and adjacent to that a little pair of shoes and the year 2020 is penned so as to showcase that Bella and Vienna are ready to welcome a new sibling. The picture was posted with the caption, "Hi everyone!! You want to know a big secret?? ðŸ˜ƒâ¤ï¸".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

