Ashley Tisdale Spills The Beans Over Popular 'High School Musical' Movies Franchise

High School Musical fame Ashley Tisdale opened up about High School Musical’s upcoming 15th anniversary during an interview with E! News. She initially started talking about High School Musical’s impact for more than a decade after the film first released in January 2006. She said that she does not believe there will be a reunion in 2021. In fact, Ashely Tisdale admitted she did not even realise the milestone anniversary of High School Musical was coming up.

Ashley Tisdale reveals about High School Musical Reunion

Tisdale said that she lost track because every single year there was an anniversary of one of the High School Musical movies. She expected that every year there was going to be another anniversary. Calling the entire idea crazy, Ashley Tisdale said she feels they celebrate an anniversary every single year at some point. The 35-year-old, who portrayed the character of Sharpay Evans in the popular teen movie, confessed that she does not watch movies anymore. She also said that she does not watch anything she has worked in, adding that she does not know any actor enjoying watching themselves.

Ashley Tisdale explained that 10-year anniversary of HSM was special to her and the rest of the High School Musical cast which included actor Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman. She said that they worked together and did everything together while shooting for the films but she does not see them getting together again.

Speaking about her films, she said that it's sweet that everybody likes to count each year for three of the film and there’s always an anniversary for them. The cast of HSM are still good friends but they won’t be coming together for a reunion, especially not during the ominous time of quarantine, she noted.

Although Ashely Tisdale admitted she does not look forward to a High School Musical reunion, there’s one thing she’s looking forward to, Motherhood. Back in September, she revealed she was going to have a baby girl with her husband Christopher French.

