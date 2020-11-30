Vanessa Hudgens Ignored A School Girl While Filming 'The Princess Switch' In Edinburgh?

Vanessa Hudgens filmed her Netflix Christmas movies The Princess Switch and its sequel in Edinburgh, Scotland. The 32-year-old actor shot in Scotland for two months and revealed that she fell in love with the architecture, history and beauty of the city. She even said that that location will add magic to the film. While Vanessa is all praises for the place, there have been reports of her snubbing a schoolgirl who waited hours for the film star. Read on to know more about the incident.

Vanessa snubs a schoolgirl in Edinburgh

According to a report in Edinburgh live, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens ignored a girl who had been waiting to meet her. This incident occurred during the filming of The Princess Switch in Edinburgh. Neil Robertson told Edinburgh Live how he and his daughter Mia had waited six hours in the freezing cold for a photo with the Hollywood star outside Mimi's Bakehouse in Leith. Neil further said that the cast and crew knew they were there waiting, but they opted to sneak out the back door and into a waiting car before shooting off. He revealed that his daughter Mia is a huge High School Musical fan, which is why she was keen on meeting Vanessa.

The Princess Switch cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar, Alexa Adeosun, Mark Fleischmann, Suanne Braun and Sara Stewart. The cast and crew of the Netflix Christmas movie were in Edinburgh, Scotland earlier this year to film the sequel. Vanessa Hudgens shot to fame with her Disney film, High School Musical, wherein she portrayed the role of a high school firl, Gabriella Montez. The movie became a rage after it released and had a three-part movie series. The High School Musical cast includes Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the lead roles. Other cast members were Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman and Olesya Rulin. Vanessa Hudgens' movies include Bandslam, Beastly, Sucker Punch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Spring Breakers, The Princess Switch, Second Act, and Bad Boys for Life. Hudgens also played the role of Emily Locke in the NBC series Powerless.

