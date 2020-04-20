Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Goofily Launch Their "Quarantine Wine" For COVID-19 Charity

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to several celebrities donating to charities working for COVID-19 relief. Now, That 70’s Show actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have started selling their wine while in quarantine. Ashton Kutcher in a social media post confirmed that the sales from this wine will be donated to various charities.

Ashton & Mila launch new wine for COVID-19 relief funds

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a complete lockdown in several countries. Many daily wage workers across the globe are suffering from the consequences of this lockdown. Many celebrities are stepping up by providing support to various charities amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also read | Ashton Kutcher Has Some 'useful' Home School Tips To Keep Kids Busy

But Hollywood Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have found a unique way to donate to charitable organisations and funds working for COVID-19 relief. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took to social media and announced that they are launching their own wine during the lockdown. They also added that all the sales and proceeds from this wine will be given to the charities handpicked by Mila and Ashton.

Mila and I are launching Quarantine Wine!

100% of the profits will go to Covid-19 relief efforts!#QuarantineWine #SocialDistancinghttps://t.co/kGJt9YFkEP pic.twitter.com/I7GCXOR5op — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) April 19, 2020

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are launching this wine in collaboration with Nocking Point. The Nocking Point YouTube page and Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter to talk about this wine. While talking about this initiative, Mila and Ashton were their goofy selves and also admitted that difficult times call for “more drinking”. Interestingly, this wine itself has been named “quarantine”.

Also read | Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Open Up About Being 'goofy' Parents

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis also explained how they came up with this idea. They said that they came up with this idea as they “reconnected” with their friends and family amid the crisis. The couple also shared a virtual toast with their fans they talked about this unique initiative.

Also read | Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Jimin And Jin On 'The James Corden Show'; Netizens Stumped

Also read | BTS’ Music Video 'Boy With Luv' Crosses 750 Mn Views, Fastest Korean Boy Band To Do So

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.