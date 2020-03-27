The Debate
Ashton Kutcher Has Some 'useful' Home School Tips To Keep Kids Busy

Hollywood News

Ashton Kutcher goes on to invite some hilarious reactions from his Twitter followers after he reveals a 'home school tip' for keeping the kids busy. Read on.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashton Kutcher

Famous American actor, producer and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher kickstarted his acting career depicting Micheal Kelso in the popular sitcom titled That '70s Show (1998-2006), which was a box office hit. He is a prominent figure in Hollywood and also has a massive fanbase. Fans often find his social media accounts quirky, interesting and most importantly, funny. Recently, Ashton Kutcher revealed some ''useful'' home school tip in order to keep kids busy amid COVID- 19 lockdown.

Ashton Kutcher reveals how to keep kids busy

Ashton Kutcher's onscreen sense of humour is well known to the world. He has time and often brought the humour into his personal life and on social media platforms. From revealing idiot in front of kids to revealing about 'goofy' parents, to share some hilarious ''useful -home school tip'', Ashton Kutcher has got his fans covered.

Last Friday, the movie star shared a very ''productive'' 'home school tip' in order to keep kids busy amidst COVID-19 lockdown. With aims to ease any anxieties and worries that his fans might be undergoing, the Killers actor broke down the ''useful' and the unconventional way viewers can incorporate the tip in their lives. Check out Ashton Kutcher's tweet:

ALSO READ | Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Jimin And Jin On 'The James Corden Show'; Netizens Stumped

Acknowledging the current COVID-19 lockdown situation, he revealed to reach out companions who do not have children and see they can teach your kids 1 thing over, with the help of video conference for at least 15-20 minutes. When it comes to parenting, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis have been open about 'goofy parents'. Other parents can totally relate to the things he shares.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

ALSO READ | WATCH: 'That '70s Show' Stars Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Rubbish Divorce Rumours With A Hilarious Video

What followed after his ''useful'' tip was a bunch of hilarious reactions from his fans. Many people could relate to Ashton Kutcher's interaction. Here are some of the most hilarious replies:

 

 

ALSO READ | BTS Debuts The 'Black Swan' Song On James Corden's 'The Late Late Show'

ALSO READ | At Home Under Quarantine? Shows To Binge-watch To Drive Out Isolation Blues

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
