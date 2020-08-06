Ashton Kutcher's Support To Ellen DeGeneres Over Toxic Environment Row Leaves Fans Furious

Two And A Half Man star Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter on August 5 and lent his support to the embattled daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. In a brief note, Ashton Kutcher's tweet read, "I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes" (sic).

Ashton Kutcher's Twitter post on Ellen

I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

As soon as the tweet was shared on the micro-blogging site, a user by the name of Ameri Naija expressed her disappointment. The user stated that the matter is about the complaints of employees working for The Ellen Show. And, later, when Ashton replied saying, "I understand", another user jumped into the debate.

The user called Ashton's statements ridiculous and irrelevant. Adding further, a user attempted to explain to Ashton that the ongoing debate of The Ellen Show's working culture is not "one size fits all" situation.

The debate went on as another user said, "Ashton the point is not her team handled a celebrity but how their team behaved with their own team members". To which, Ashton replied, "I get it. I also feel people should be held accountable for THEIR actions". Another user believed that Ashton has a privilege because he is a celebrity. Explaining himself, Ashton wrote, "But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with".

The Ellen Show's 'toxic environment'

Earlier in July, the whole debate of the toxic working environment on the set of The Ellen Show came in the light. BuzzFeed News reported a detailed report and stated a "toxic work environment" at Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. The report cited allegations of racism, intimidation, and sexual misconduct. Meanwhile, in response, DeGeneres sent a letter to her staff promising "things will now change," but did not address any specific complaints.

