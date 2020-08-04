Singer Katy Perry Comes To Ellen DeGeneres' Defense Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres recently came under fire after multiple former employees accused her of fostering a 'toxic work environment'. Moreover, many celebs have also accused the 'real' Ellen DeGeneres of being cold and mean, which is the complete opposite of her onscreen persona. However, American singer Katy Perry seems to disagree with others as she recently came to Ellen's defence on social media. Katy Perry mentioned that while she could not vouch for others, her own experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was always positive.

Katy Perry always had positive takeaways from The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown Pens Down Emotional Note For Her Dog Dolly Who Passed Away

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

Katy Perry has featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show numerous times. The singer recently came to Ellen's defence after several people accused her of being a toxic employer. Taking to social media, Katy Perry wrote that she could not speak for anyone else's experience besides her own. However, Katy Perry claimed that she only ever had positive takeaways from her time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Moreover, Katy Perry also praised Ellen's show and stated that everyone has witnessed the light and continual fight for equality that is promoted by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Katy Perry further claimed that Ellen always tried to better the world with her show. Finally, Katy Perry sent Ellen "love and a hug" during her time of need.

Also Read | Marvel Cinematic Universe: Upcoming Movies & Series; 'Black Widow', 'The Eternals' & More

People first started talking about Ellen DeGeneres' toxic side after 50 Shades Of Grey star Dakota Johnson featured on the show in November of 2019. When Ellen claimed that she was not invited to Dakota's 30th birthday party, the actor completely refuted her claim and stated, "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen." Dakota Johnson revealed that Ellen had been invited to her birthday but she never showed up.

Also Read | Claudine De Niro Allegedly Associated With Chainsmokers' Infamous New York Concert

Fans and celebs started talking about Ellen DeGeneres' mean side once again during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ellen faced backlash after she compared the lockdown to being jailed. Many of her former employees then opened up about the workplace abuse they faced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The host was accused of fostering a toxic environment in the workplace and Warner Bros are currently conducting an internal investigation based on these allegations.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Tristan Thompson Dating Rumours With Two Words; Read

[Promo from Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.