Ashton Kutcher's Birthday: Check Out Your Knowledge About The Actor With This Trivia Quiz

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher celebrates his birthday on February 7. Over the years, Ashton Kutcher has worked in a variety of films across genres. He is known for his versatility when it comes to acting and his pure skills with which he connects with his characters. As an actor, Ashton Kutcher has shown his range when it comes to acting by featuring in comedy films as well as drama films. He has been praised by fans and critics for his hard work in acting and for the films that have left an impact on his audience. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a short quiz for the fans of Ashton Kutcher. Take this quiz to test your knowledge about the actor and to know more about him

What's the name of one of his first major roles?

Adam Franklin

Steve Jobs

Michael Kelso

Jake Fischer

For which one of these brands did he model?

Tom Ford

Michael Kors

Calvin Klein

Valentino

In which one of these movies from the early 2000s did he feature in?

The Notebook

Love Actually

Dude, Where's My Car?

Troy

In which one of these companies did he invest?

Facebook

Skype

Tumblr

Google

What's the name of one popular show he hosted and produced?

Ridiculousness

My Super Sweet 16

Punk'd

The Buried Life

Which one of these popular actresses was his wife?

Demi Moore

Courtney Cox

Angelina Jolie

Natalie Portman

In which one of these popular TV shows did he star?

How I Met Your Mother

Two and a Half Men

Friends

Arrested Development

Kutcher and Moore got divorced in 2013. Who's he married to right now?

Kaley Cuoco

Natalie Portman

Olivia Palermo

Mila Kunis

How many kids do they have together?

They don't have kids

3

1

2

Which one of these brilliant minds did he portray in one of his latest movies?

Albert Einstein

Bill Gates

Steve Jobs

Steven Hawking

Answers:

Michael Kelso

Calvin Klein

Dude, Where's My Car?

Skype

Punk'd

Demi Moore

Two and a Half Men

Mila Kunis

2

Steve Jobs

