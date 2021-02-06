Last Updated:

Ashton Kutcher's Birthday: Check Out Your Knowledge About The Actor With This Trivia Quiz

Ashton Kutcher's birthday quiz filled with information ranging from his school days to his films. Read ahead to play the quiz and to know more about it.

Ashton Kutcher's birthday

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher celebrates his birthday on February 7. Over the years, Ashton Kutcher has worked in a variety of films across genres. He is known for his versatility when it comes to acting and his pure skills with which he connects with his characters. As an actor, Ashton Kutcher has shown his range when it comes to acting by featuring in comedy films as well as drama films. He has been praised by fans and critics for his hard work in acting and for the films that have left an impact on his audience. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a short quiz for the fans of Ashton Kutcher. Take this quiz to test your knowledge about the actor and to know more about him 

Check out your knowledge about the actor with this Trivia quiz

What's the name of one of his first major roles?

  • Adam Franklin
  • Steve Jobs
  • Michael Kelso
  • Jake Fischer

For which one of these brands did he model?

  • Tom Ford
  • Michael Kors
  • Calvin Klein
  • Valentino

In which one of these movies from the early 2000s did he feature in? 

  • The Notebook
  • Love Actually
  • Dude, Where's My Car?
  • Troy

In which one of these companies did he invest?

  • Facebook
  • Skype
  • Tumblr
  • Google

What's the name of one popular show he hosted and produced? 

  • Ridiculousness
  • My Super Sweet 16
  • Punk'd
  • The Buried Life

Which one of these popular actresses was his wife?

  • Demi Moore
  • Courtney Cox
  • Angelina Jolie
  • Natalie Portman

In which one of these popular TV shows did he star? 

  • How I Met Your Mother
  • Two and a Half Men
  • Friends
  • Arrested Development

Kutcher and Moore got divorced in 2013. Who's he married to right now?

  • Kaley Cuoco
  • Natalie Portman
  • Olivia Palermo
  • Mila Kunis

How many kids do they have together? 

  • They don't have kids
  • 3
  • 1
  • 2

Which one of these brilliant minds did he portray in one of his latest movies? 

  • Albert Einstein
  • Bill Gates
  • Steve Jobs
  • Steven Hawking

Answers:

  • Michael Kelso
  • Calvin Klein
  • Dude, Where's My Car?
  • Skype
  • Punk'd
  • Demi Moore
  • Two and a Half Men
  • Mila Kunis
  • 2
  • Steve Jobs

