Ashton Kutcher's Super Bowl Commercial Makes Fans Chortle; See Reactions

Over 100 million people tune in to Super Bowl every year. Some of them only come for the commercials that are specially made for the occasion. This time, real-life couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher starred in a hilarious Cheetos Super Bowl commercial together and fans are gagging about it ever since. Read on to know more about Ashton Kutcher Super Bowl Commercial:

Ashton Kutcher Super Bowl Commercial

In the hilarious act, Mila is seen stealing Ashton's Cheetos and singing to the lyrics of "It wasn't me" each time she gets caught. This leads to Ashton making his own version of the song to question her about stealing. The commercial also stars the lead singer of the song, rapper Shaggy, himself.

The ad was first introduced as a preview on TODAY, where the couple even gave an exclusive interview together and explained how they landed their role. Apparently, both of them had collectively decided to stop starring in projects together as they didn't want to stay away from their kids together at the same time, especially since a day's shoot is nothing like a 9-5 job. They have to invest 12-14 hours a day and that's way too long to go without seeing the kids.

On being asked why they chose to do this project now, Ashton Kutcher said that due to the lockdown, they spent months together with the kids and consequently, months together off the sets. So when the script for the Cheetos Super Bowl commercial came to them, they had their "why not?" moment rather instantly as they found the script hilarious. Kunis also expressed that the commercial gave them a break from parenting. She jokingly concluded that they were delighted to get their freedom for two whole days. Fans are overjoyed seeing the couple together onscreen after so long, here are their reaction.

Source - TODAY YouTube

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on the sets of the classic "That 70s Show" from 1998 to 2006. But it wasn't until 2012 that they started seeing each other, eventually getting married in 2015. The two are proud parents to daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dmitri, 4.

