Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Candidly Opens Up On His Baldness, Wig, And Hair Loss

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss so far. In the latest episode of the show, contestant Paras Chhabra spoke about his baldness and revealed the reason behind his hair loss. Paras Chhabra, who was wearing a wig inside the house for a very long time, decided to openly talk about it for the first time. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted the team of Chhapaak, including acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal along with film actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

After entering the house, they asked the contestants to talk about the hard-hitting experiences that have changed them as a person. On this, many contestants came forward and shared the tragedies that became a part of their lives. One of these contestants was Paras Chhabra who revealed that he used to stammer during his childhood days and was also mocked for the same. He thought that this was the reason why he could never make it to the acting industry,

The actor also spoke openly about using his hair patch. Paras revealed that he had done a lot of modelling and the hairstyling etc. is full of heat and excessive hair products were the reasons why he started to lose hair. He further added that just the way girls wear hair extensions, he uses a wig.

Before this revelation, during a task, his hair patch came off. The video of the same went viral on social media. Because of this, Paras Chhabra was badly trolled on social media. Apart from Paras, contestants like Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, and Aarti Singh also shared their bitter experiences with the viewers.

