Assassin's Creed Franchise To Get A Live-action Television Series; To Stream On Netflix

The Assassins Creed franchise will soon be getting a new live-action series exclusively on Netflix. According to a report by Variety, an Assassin's Creed live-action TV series is currently under development at Netflix. The live-action series comes shortly after Ubisoft, the parent company of Assassin's Creed, made a deal with Netflix for different types of series within the Assassin's Creed spectrum. This will later go on to include not just a live-action series, but also an animated and anime series. The media giants are currently in talks about the other prospects; however, a green light has been provided to the Assassin's Creed live-action TV series.

Assassin's Creed franchise to get its own live-action television series

According to the report, Jason Altman and Danielle Krenik will be on board with the Assassin's Creed series as executive producers. In an interaction with the portal, Altman mentioned that fans have showered love on the Assassin's Creed series for more than 10 years, making it one of the highest-selling video games. Further on, he continued to say that it is due to the constant support from fans that the Assassin's Creed franchise has become iconic and therefore they as a team are thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed live-action TV series with Netflix. Altman ended his statement by saying that they look forward to creating the next saga in the Assassin's Creed universe.

The officials at Netflix too provided their input on this matter and mentioned that they are thrilled to partner with Ubisoft for an amazing project. They mentioned that Assassin's Creed is known for its immersive storytelling and rich history therefore they believe it will truly be a thrilling experience making the entire series. Assassin's Creed as a game debuted in 2007 and became a huge hit in the gaming community. Since then, several games have been made that have been loved by Assassin's Creed fans. The storyline of Assassin's Creed focuses on the war between Assassins and Templars and their hunt for the pieces of Eden, which are artifacts bearing a certain power to it.

