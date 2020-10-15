Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC Requirements: Can Your PC Handle The Action RPG?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the much-awaited role-playing game of the year from Ubisoft. The video game will be the twelfth major instalment in the studio's long-running Assassin's Creed franchise which is set to release on November 10. The action RPG will release on all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and upcoming next-gen consoles. Interestingly, the game will also get a PC release via Epic Games. However, if you are interested in pre-purchasing the title, you will need to make sure that your PC can actually run it. So, let us quickly walk you through the Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC requirements.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC requirements

Minimum Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC requirements

Here is a list of minimum Assassin's Creed Valhalla requirements for running the game on your PC:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel i5-4460 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4 GB / AMD R9 380 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel)

Storage: 50 GB of hard disk space (SSD recommended)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Recommended Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC requirements

PC users can still run Assassin's Creed Valhalla with lower hardware configurations; however, it is ideal to play Ubisoft's action RPG with advanced hardware specs to avoid any issues or lags. So, here's a quick look at the hardware that is actually recommended for Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

CPU: Intel i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD RX 570 8 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel)

Storage: 50 GB SSD

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Assassin's Creed Valhalla download for PC

Assassin's Creed Valhalla can be downloaded on PC from the Epic Games Store. You can pre-purchase the game right now by visiting this link. You can choose between three game editions which include the Standard Edition ($43.99), Gold Edition ($73.99), and Ultimate Edition ($79.99). The game will be available for download on November 10, 2020.

Image credits: Ubisoft