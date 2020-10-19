Cold War: Best AK 47 Loadout To Unlock The Gun's Maximum Potential

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is set to be the next major instalment in the COD franchise. The online first-person shooter from Activision has already arrived in beta and is live across the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms. Game developers are allowing fans to experiment with a bunch of game modes and multiplayer maps that will be available in the game when it finally releases later this year.

Players will also be able to get their hands on a range of weapons as they advance through the gameplay. The AK-47 is one of the weapons that players can obtain in the Call of Duty Black Ops beta program. It belongs to the Assault Rifle class of weapons and has been a popular choice among many Call of Duty enthusiasts for years now.

The AK47 features a decent damage output and is an excellent choice when it comes to targeting opponents from a longer distance. You can easily take down your enemies by landing only a few shots. However, it also packs a high recoil, which means you that the weapon won't be as effective for extremely long-distance engagements. Nonetheless, the AK47 is still an excellent choice and all of its shortcomings can definitely be fixed by using the right set of load-outs. So, let us quickly walk you through the best AK 47 setup that you need to be using right now.

Best AK 47 loadout

Here are the best AK 47 load-outs or attachments that you need to check out:

Optic - Microflex LED

Muzzle - Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel - 18.2” Paratrooper

Underbarrel - Foregrip

Stock - Sprint Pad

Body - Steady Aim Laser

Handle - Quickdraw Handle

Magazine - 40 Round Mag

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will introduce fans to a number of game modes including an all-new Dirty Bomb Fireteam multiplayer mode when it comes out later this year. Players will also have access to a bunch of improved multiplayer maps set during the Cold War. The video game is set to release on November 13.

Image credits: Call of Duty