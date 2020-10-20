Where Is Bunker 11 In Warzone? How To Enter The Fabled Bunker?

Infinity Ward has released a new patch update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale component Warzone. With the new Warzone 1.28 update, the keypad for Bunker 11 has started to work again. This means that players can now interact with the keypad and get into the Bunker 11. Opening this fabled bunker can be quite a challenging task as compared to all the other bunkers that you will come across.

Most of the bunkers that you find on the Warzone map will be opened using a red keycard; however, Bunker 11 requires you to solve a puzzle. So, let us quickly walk you through the Bunker 11 location and how it can be opened.

Where is Bunker 11 in Warzone?

The Bunker 11 location is right on top of the Warzone map and is easily accessible. However, before you head over to the location and try to enter the Bunker 11 in Warzone, you will need to visit different phones on the map. This will also require you to interact with a number of phones that are scattered across the map and get a three-digit Bunker 11 code.

You have to interact with the phone when it rings to receive the Bunker 11 code. If you hear a dial tone, it will simply indicate that you need to move on to the next phone. You will know you have the right phone once you hear a Russian voice on the line which will give you the three-digit Bunker 11 code that you are looking for. If you do not understand the language, you can use the following table to translate the numbers.

Numbers 0-10 in Russian for Easter egg in Cod warzone to open bunker 11 @BattleRoyaleCoD @CallofDuty @MWModernWarfare @codwarzones pic.twitter.com/MGTju0GtSY — joshua (@G1ngerJoshua) May 21, 2020

You will need to interact with three phones in a particular order once you have the code. After interacting with the phones, a green light will appear on Bunker 11. Now, you can easily enter the bunker by interacting with the keypad. Once you get inside the bunker, you will have access to plenty of loots and the SMG blueprint, among other items.

Image credits: Call of Duty