Assassin's Creed Valhalla Release Date, Trailer And Pre-order Details

Assassin's Creed is one of the most prominent gaming franchises out there. The upcoming game has been titled Assassin's Creed Valhalla and was announced to join the mammoth franchise last month followed by a debut trailer which dropped last week. Check out the Cinematic World Premiere trailer here:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer

Ever since the trailer came out, there has been speculation amongst fans of the franchise surrounding the release date of the gorgeous-looking game. The world premiere trailer has also confirmed that the Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be coming this holiday.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is scheduled to release in Holiday 2020 and will be available on the Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, and on PC exclusively via Ubisoft’s Uplay service. The game will be the first in the series to launch on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.

Valhalla will also be available on third-party store, Epic Games Store; however, it won’t be releasing on Steam. It does not come as a surprise as this won't be the first time the company has taken this approach.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-orders (Special Edition)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be sold in multiple versions. The company has announced that the upcoming video game will be available for purchase in Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s editions. A pre-purchase of any of the above editions will also include a bonus mission, "The Way of the Berserker". Here's a list of pre-orders available, along with details on what they include:

Gold Edition: The Gold Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla will come with the base game and a Season Pass.

Ultimate Edition: The Ultimate Edition will feature the base game, Season Pass and the Ultimate Pack. The Ultimate Pack will include access to exclusive customisation content in the game.

Collector's Edition: The Collector's Edition will come with the base game, Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, an exclusive SteelBook, premium figurines, a Viking Statuette of Eivor with his raven and Dane axe, among other content.

The gameplay for the game will be first shown on the Xbox Series X during Microsoft's Xbox showcase presentation that takes place on May 7.

Image credits: Ubisoft