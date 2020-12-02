Kristen Stewart Starrer 'Happiest Season' Ending Raises Questions About Harper And Riley

Happiest Season starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis is a 2020 romantic comedy film directed by Clea DuVall. The plot of the film revolves around a young woman, Abby Holland, played by Kristen Stewart who has a plan to propose to her girlfriend, Harper Caldwell, portrayed by Mackenzie Davis, while at her family's annual holiday party discovers her partner hasn't yet come out to her conservative parents. Read on to know more about the movie and whether Kristen Stewart ended up with the right person or not.

'Happiest Season' ending

According to Thrillist, the audiences as well as the actor who plays Riley, Aubrey Plaza felt that Riley and Abby should have ended up together in the film. Kristen Stewart in Happiest Season plays the character of a gay woman, all set to propose to her girlfriend when she comes to know that her partner hasn't yet come out to her parents. Harper asks Abby not only to pretend to just be her friend but also not to make any mention of either of their sexualities in front of her family. During the course of the visit, Abby meets Riley, Harper's high school ex and first girlfriend, played by Aubrey Plaza. When Harper ditches Abby for yet another family dinner, Abby reaches out to Riley and they both end up together at a bar where they bond over Harper's behaviour. Riley reveals that she and Harper dated in secret in high school, and when one of Harper's friends discovered a love note from Riley in Harper's locker and Harper in order to save herself, outed Riley, allowing her to be excluded by basically the entire school.

Writer and director of the film, Clea DuVall makes her claim for the forgiveness of Harper through Abby's friend John who reminds Abby that coming out is a process everyone manages differently. It is a point worth remembering, and however much we might loathe Harper's poor treatment of Abby, we can also acknowledge that publicly reckoning with those parts of yourself, especially to a judgmental or homophobic family is hard. The end of the film shows Harper and Abby engaged and happy together.

Image Credits: madejqhouls instagram account

