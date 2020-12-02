Jada Pinkett Smith To Star In Netflix's 'Redd Zone' Based On True Story

Netflix is developing many projects in the coming years. Jada Pinkett Smith is among the well-known names in Hollywood. Now the actor is collaborating with the OTT platform for a movie based on a true story titled Redd Zone.

Jade Pinkett Smith to star in 'Redd Zone' for Netflix

Variety reported that Jada Pinkett Smith is all set to join Netflix in an upcoming drama film Redd Zone, which will be produced by Westbrook Studios. It is based on the true story of Tia Magee, portrayed by Pinkett Smith. She is a single mother who helps her sons and his high school football teammates called, “The Bros,” to heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. One after the other, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of them are living under her roof.

Ultimately, all of them go to college, and four make it to the National Football League (NFL). Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield. The project will be dedicated to Redd’s memory.

Jada Pinkett Smith is coming to Netflix!



In REDD ZONE — a Westbrook-produced film based on a true story — Pinkett Smith will play a single mother who helps her son's high school football team heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. pic.twitter.com/YICiNFU23b — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 1, 2020

Jada Pinkett Smith shared her excitement about the project on her social media handles. She posted a picture of Tia Magee alongside her photo, showing how much she resembles her. The actor mentioned that she is excited for Redd Zone and is honoured to play the real-life character.

Her caption read, "I am doing a new film REDD ZONE and am very excited about the upcoming project.✨This film is dedicated to the the memory of high school student and star football player Dominic Redd and the powerful impact he had on his community. 🙏🏽 I am so honored to be playing a dynamic matriarch @tiamagee_ a single mother who helps her sons and their high school football teammates “The Bros” heal after the murder of their best friend Dominic Redd. After taking them in, eventually there are 17 football players under Tia’s roof! This beautiful story is a powerful example of how love and dedication from one person changed the lives of so many❣️Thank you to the Maggee family, my @westbrook clique and @netflix for this exciting opportunity 🙏🏽✨

Jada Pinkett Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Jon Mone, Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures, will bankroll the movie with Emmy-nominee Howard Burkons. Brandon Magee will serve as an executive producer. The project is expected to begin soon, but a release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

