Ryan Reynolds To Have A Bigger Role In Hobbs & Shaw 2 With Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham?

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is an action film released in 2019. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the titular role. The movie had a cameo appearance from Ryan Reynolds and the scene received a positive response from the viewers. After the success of the movie, a sequel was confirmed. Now it is said that Reynolds will also be seen in it having increased screen time.

Ryan Reynolds to have a bigger role in Hobbs & Shaw sequel?

According to the latest report from Daniel Richtman, via We Got This Covered, the makers are planning to make Hobbs & Shaw 2 grander. The sequel is in development and the studios are interested to bring back most of the cast from the first film. They are planning to give them bigger roles to previously small characters, like Ryan Reynolds as CIA agent Victor Lake.

In Hobbs & Shaw, fans were surprised with Ryan Reynolds appearance. He made his way at the start of the movie. Agent Victor Lake gives Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, a job to trace down a person who is making a deadly virus. The funny banter between them was found hilarious by many. Reynolds character even got a tattoo like 'The Rock' on his chest. During the conversation, it was revealed that the two worked together previously.

There was also news that Ryan Reynolds could get his own solo spinoff movie for his Hobbs & Shaw character. It would follow CIA agent Victor Lake and how he gets his work done. The project could also include Dwayne Johnson. It would widen the Fast and Furious universe. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

Hobbs & Shaw was directed by David Leitch. It also features Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren. Besides Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart and Joe Anoa'i aka Roman Reigns also appeared in a cameo. The movie reportedly grossed more than $750 million at the global box office against a budget of $200 million.

Hobbs & Shaw sequel has hired Chris Mogan as the screenwriter. The director’s chair is still empty and the development work is still left on the project. It will be bankrolled by Seven Bucks Productions with Dwayne Johnson and Hiram Garcia returning in their producers’ positions. Currently, there is no news about the work on the project's development owing to the COVID-19 set-back in the industry.

