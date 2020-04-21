Author Jordan Belfort Sues Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'

Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of Jordan Belfort in the Oscar-nominated, The Wolf of Wall Street. It was a massive box office success. Belfort, on whom the film was based, claims that Red Granite Productions lied about it being legitimately funded when he sold the rights to his life story, as per reports. However, the company’s lawyer called his lawsuit to be desperate and ironic.

Jordan Belfort sues The Wolf of Wall Street

The previous year, co-founder of Red Granite Productions, Riza Aziz was arrested as he was suspected of money laundering. Therefore, Jordan Belfort claimed that Aziz hid his criminal acts and funding sources from him. As per reports, he added that he was blindsided over the true source of Red Granite Productions’ funding. Hollywood producer Riza Aziz is the stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. According to reports, the latter was accused of transferring $700 million into his accounts. The money was a part of the government-owned 1MDB, who funded the movie.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street is the filmmaker’s biggest film success to date. It is based on Jordan Belfort’s novel. The book told his life story from being a young New York Broker in the 1980s and his downfall because of drugs, women, corruption, and fraud.

Jordan Belfort spent about 22 months in prison for the crimes he committed. According to reports, he wanted to make his rights deal void. He claimed that he would have never made the film if he knew where were the funds channelling from. Reportedly, Belfort sued $300, which is the amount The Wolf of Wall Street earned at the box office. According to a report, the Red Granite Productions’ lawyer, Matthew Schwartz said that Jordan Belfort’s lawsuit was nothing more than a ‘desperate and supremely ironic attempt’. He added that Belfort wanted to get out of an agreement that made him rich and famous for the first time through ‘lawful and legitimate means’.

Leonardo DiCaprio garnered immense appreciation for his portrayal of Belfort. It earned him numerous awards, accolades and an Oscar nomination. As per reports, the movie was adapted again the previous year.

