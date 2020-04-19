Leonardo DiCaprio Sent THIS Emoji To Kate Winslet While She Was Shooting With Idris Elba

Actress Kate Winslet, in an interview, spoke of actor Leonardo DiCaprio sending her emojis while shooting for the film, The Mountain Between Us. Kate Winslet revealed insights into the film and the connection it had to her iconic movie, Titanic. Kate also spoke of having Titanic flashbacks while shooting for the film. Read on to know more about Kate Winslet talking about Leonardo DiCaprio's favourite emoji for her.

Leonardo DiCaprio's favourite emoji to send to Kate Winslet

Actors Kate Winslet and Idris Elba worked together on the film, The Mountain Between Us. A scene from the film was shot in the freezing mountains. The particular scene from the film reminded Kate of her shoot in the freezing water during Titanic. Kate Winslet spoke of the shot from the film, The Mountain Between Us being much more difficult than Titanic. For the scene, Kate had to be in real touch 10,000 feet in -38 degrees Celsius along with actor, Idris Elba.

During the shoot of their film, Kate Winslet got flashbacks of Titanic as the scene had similar instances. Winslet even spoke of sending pictures of herself to Leonardo DiCaprio. She also went on and called up Leonardo DiCaprio a couple of times asking for some tips on the same.

Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio even spoke before she began shoot for the film and DiCaprio asked her if she knew what she was doing as to him it sounded crazy. Winslet later sent photos of herself to Leonardo, saying she was thinking about him. In return, Leonardo DiCaprio would send her back some worried emojis.

