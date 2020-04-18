Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt In A Throwback Interview Revealed That They Almost Got Fired

In a throwback interview, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt spoke about their struggling days prior to becoming huge movie stars. In the interview, the stars of Once Upon a time in Hollywood revealed that Brad Pitt almost got fired from his job in acting and Leonardo DiCaprio actually did get fired. The throwback clip shows the two stars speaking about these instances in their lives and how things panned out from thereon.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt spoke of instances when they almost got fired

Leonardo DiCaprio began speaking about his early days in acting and mentioned that he used to work for a kids show. The actor began talking about himself being a mischievous person on set which would often cause a lot of trouble for him. Later on, he revealed that it was this nature of him that got him fired from the show. Leonardo refused to mention what he had done, although he did get a jovial ‘Atta Boy’ from co-star Brad Pitt.

As the interview played out further, the interviewer asked the same question to Brad Pitt as well, and the actor thought of several instances when he was trying to make it into acting. Brad Pitt mentioned that prior to acting, he worked as a bartender and got into acting much later. The actor mentioned that in two years, he had gotten his first screen time and one could see him in the scene from a distance having a mullet hairstyle which Brad was very proud of at the time. The actor later went on to mention the time he appeared in a Charlie Sheen film as a waiter. Brad reveals that back in the day, extras weren’t supposed to say lines if they were not instructed to. However, Brad felt the need to make his screen presence felt and therefore while filming, delivered a line. The entire cast of the film stared at Brad Pitt and eventually, the director yelled cut. Brad Pitt revealed that the makers gave him a stern warning and threatened to kick him out of the project if he repeated this behaviour again.

