Here's Interesting Trivia About Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Inception'; Read Here

Inception is one of the most popular movies of Christopher Nolan. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Joséph Gordon Levitt in lead roles. The movie is a mind-whirling experience, and the story revolves around a mastermind who intends to steal information from people’s dreams. Did you know that Leo was Nolan’s only choice for the role of Cobb in the film? Take a look at the interesting details and trivia about Inception.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, director Christopher Nolan explained that he based the roles of the cast similar to roles that are used in the process of filmmaking. Cobb is the director, Arthur is the producer, Ariadne is the production designer, Eames is the actor, Saito is the studio, and Fischer is the audience, he said.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt performed most of his own stunts during the fight sequence in the spinning hallway.

Leonardo DiCaprio was Christopher Nolan's and producer Emma Thomas' first and only choice for the role of Cobb.

The role of Saito was written exclusively for Ken Watanabe because Christopher Nolan felt that although he had appeared in Batman Begins (2005), he did not have much screen time and he deserved more.

Sir Michael Caine has only three minutes of screentime in this film.

The theme for this movie is composed by Hans Zimmer, it’s called Time.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy went on to appear together in The Revenant.

This movie contains various cast members from The Dark Knight trilogy, which was also written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Sir Michael Caine and Cillian Murphy appeared in all three movies as Alfred Pennyworth and The Scarecrow respectively.

Ken Watanabe appeared in Batman Begins as Ra's al Ghul, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, and Marion Cotillard were in The Dark Knight Rises as John Blake, Bane, and Miranda Tate respectively.

