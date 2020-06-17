'Avatar 2' BTS Photo Shared By Producer Jon Landau Ft. Director James Cameron

Avatar 2 has become the first film to start production amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The sequel's production came to a halt three months ago and now producer Jon Landau has shared the first behind the scenes photo from Avatar 2 as it resumes shooting in almost COVID-19 free country of New Zealand. Check it out below -

Avatar 2 BTS photo

Producer Jon Landau took to his Instagram recently and shared that the production of Avatar 2 has resumed back after ending suspended for months. In the photo, James Cameron can be seen seated on the director's chair with a crew that looks like its maintaining the norms of social distancing. The production crew of the film also looks to have been slashed down to consist only a few amounts of people, whereas, almost the majority of the crew can be seen wearing face masks and shields to protect themselves.

Producer Jon Landau landed in New Zealand along with director James Cameron back on May 31, 2020, to resume the shoots of the long-awaited Avatar sequel. After landing in New Zealand, Jin and James had to spend 14 days being under self-isolation which is being supervised by the New Zealand government.

In a photo shared by Jon Landau on his Instagram, both James Cameron and he could be seen wearing face masks coupled with face shields in order to stay safe. Check out Jon Landau's post below -

Earlier, producer Jon Landau had revealed that the production of Avatar 2 in New Zealand will actually be beneficial for the country's economy. The producer was speaking to a news portal in New Zealand where he'd revealed that the production of Avatar 2 itself is going to hire over 400 crew personnel from New Zealand, where a sum of $70 million will be spent during the production of Avatar 2.

The producer believes that putting in heavy sum for the sequel's production in New Zealand will actually help the studios to put un more money though the coming years for the production of the upcoming Avtar films which have been scheduled. But more importantly, the producer believes that resuming the shoots of Avatar 2 in New Zealand is actually a signal for other big films that even they can begin shooting their films in the country if they follow the norms set up to curb the spread of COVID-19.

