Britney Spears Is Seen In All New Avatar With Her Bangs; Vanessa Hudgens Comments 'cute'

Britney Spears recently debuted her new hairstyle online on her personal handle. The Oops, I Did iI Again singer recently took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself in bangs. She captioned the picture as - I did it I finally cut bangs - with a bunch of emojis.

Briteny Spears recently posted quite a few snaps of her new hairstyle. The singer and songwriter cut her bangs and uploaded a few photos of her in a bikini. The singer is seen wearing a pink with zebra spots bikini and a choker and she seems to be at a beach. The photos feature close-up of the singer and she is seen sporting a make-up free look.

Venessa Hudges thinks Britney Spears looks cute

Many celebrities responded to the post saying that the singer looked wonderful. High School Musical star Vanessa Hudges commented "cute". Delta Goodrem, an actor, also commented on Britney's post and said "love", with a pink heart emojis.

Other celebrities to comment were actor Benito Skinner and several other Instagram influencers who praised Britney's looks. Fans had a similar reaction and thought the singer looked adorable.

Picture credit: Britney Spears's Instagram

Britney Spears also uploaded another post of herself in the new haircut. She is seen wearing a white bikini and the same chocker as the picture above. She is seen sporting a makeup-free look, and fans are seen calling her an icon and showering praises in the comments section.

Britney Jean Spears, also referred to as the Princess of Pop, gained popularity due to her hit song Oops, I did it again and Toxic. Born in McComb, Mississippi, and raised in Kentwood, Louisiana, the singer has given her fans several memorable hits.

She has scored number-one albums on the Billboard 200 almost six times and is named as the eighth-biggest artist of the 2000s by Billboards. She also reportedly influenced other famous pop stars like Demi Lovato, Kelly Key, Katy Perry, Meghan Traino, Grimes and many more artists.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Britney Spears' Instagram

