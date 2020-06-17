Blinks Go Crazy Over BLACKPINK's New All-black Avatar In Teaser Poster; See Pics

The widely popular K-Pop BLACKPINK is officially coming back. After a hiatus of almost a year, the group took to their social media to announce their comeback. While fans are raging over the news, they also cannot seem to keep calm about BLACKPINK's new look.

BLACKPINK sports new dramatic avatar for their comeback

On Sunday evening, BLACKPINK announced their comeback through a teaser poster. The poster said they would be releasing their new single on June 26. Blinks, as BLACKPINK's fans are known as, expressed their excitement on social media about the news. They also went gaga over BLACKPINK's looks which seems to have undergone a makeover.

Each member of the K-Pop band, Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo are sporting a new hairstyle. Jennie has gone for chunky blond highlights while Lisa is sporting cheery-red wig with blunt fringes. Rose, who earlier had strawberry blond hair, swapped it to a pastel blue colour. Jisoo, on the other hand, changed her red hair for a more chocolate brown shade.

Fans are also going gaga over their new nails. Jennie is sporting metallic shade on long nails while Jisoo has opted for more of a nude shade. Lisa flaunted her lavender nails with white accents and Rose had clear nails.

BLACKPINK's comeback song is titled How You Like That is and is a pre-release single. The song is also the first instalment in their three part-comeback. The album will be released in September 2020 and will reportedly have more than 10 songs.

Post this, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa will release their respective solos. Jennie's solo, called SOLO, was already released in November 2018. BLACKPINK also seems to have planned another single-release, other than How You Like It, before dropping their album.

BLACKPINK also released another poster on Wednesday which shows a more deadly look while sporting black outfits. In it, Lisa changed her red wig for a black one and sported a full emo look complete with a lip piercing. Take a look:

Fan reactions on BLACKPINK's new look

LISA.

THATS IT THAT'S THE TWEET. SHE IS SERVING AND SLAYING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YPQxm6KgDl — Lisa RAP🔥 (@godrapper_lisa2) June 15, 2020

nails, hair and make up 👀 — 💤 (@DAMJISUS) June 15, 2020

JENNIE HALF BLOND HALF BROWN OMGGG pic.twitter.com/nqMHXjd7Fp — kyū 🌬 (@tsumijen) June 15, 2020

HELP ME IM CRYING GUYS THEY LOOK INSANELY AMAZING! 😭 @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/FEN9XW6Omw — ℬ (𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙇𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝟶𝟼𝟸𝟼) (@Supremepinks) June 15, 2020

Recently, BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga collaborated on the song Sour Candy for her new album Chromatic. The song debuted on Hot 100 last week at spot 33. The song is currently at spot 82 for the second week too. The song has a very futuristic video starring Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK. A hoard of colourful, futuristic things flies around the screen while the song plays in the background.

