'Avatar: The Last Airbender' - Everything To Know About The Cast Of The Show

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most loved TV shows of all time and was recently released on Netflix in the US. In this series, the world is divided into four nations namely, Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation and the Air Nomads. Each and every element represents a natural element and has citizens called 'Benders'. These benders have the ability to manipulate and control the element from the nation they belong and only the Avatar is the one who can master all four elements.

In the series, the viewers can see how the Fire Nation wants to conquer the world but the Avatar has disappeared. In the series, he is missing but is soon discovers that Aang is the long-lost Avatar. Now he is trained and safeguarded by Katara and Sokka so that Aang can master all four elements and save the world from the Fire Nation. Here is all you should know about the Avatar cast.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cast

Aang: Zach Tyler

Aang is the leading charter of the story and is known as the Avatar who has the power to master all the elements. The character is played by Zach Tyler. He has worked in several projects over the ears which include films like Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Green Giant Legend, The Ant Bully, The Backyardigans, Little Bill, and Dora the Explorer.

Sokka: Jack De Sena

Sokka in the series is a central side charter to the Avatar. He is played by Jack De Sena who was born on December 6, 1987, in Massachusetts, United States. Over the years he has worked in several projects like The Dragon Prince, How To Get Out of Jury Duty, 100 Things to Do Before High School, The Batman and All That.

Appa: Dee Bradley Baker

Appa's role is essayed by Dee Bradley Baker in Avatar The Last Airbender. Dee Bradley Baker is a well-known voice artist and over the years has worked in several projects that have been loved by fans. He has given his voice for series like American Dad, Phineas and Ferb and The SpongeBob SquarePants, Adventure Time and Big Hero 6: The Series. Apart from this, he has voiced characters in games like Lego DC Super-Villains, World of Warcraft: Battle for Azerothy. Take a look at his Instagram here.

Katara: Mae Whitman

Katara is voiced by Mae Whitman who is an American actress and has been working in the industry since a very young age. She has worked in several projects like Family Guy, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Johnny Bravo. Take a look at her Instagram post here.

Other cast members from the show are

Prince Zuko: Dante Basco

Toph: Michaela Jill Murphy

Mako: Uncle

Azula: Grey Griffin

Mai: Cricket Leigh

