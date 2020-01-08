Avatar 2 First Look Released, Gets A Thumbs-up From Netizens

The first look of the sequel film, Avatar 2, was released on social media. The pictures feature mesmerising scenery and some intriguing stills. The characters of the film can also be seen in the pictures posted. The film releases in December 2021.

First look of Avatar 2 released by the director

The first look of the film, Avatar 2, was released by the director James Cameron on January 7, 2020. The pictures were released initially by the official Twitter account of Avatar. The pictures were then retweeted by the director. In the caption for the post, the makers have spoken about the film Avatar 2. It has also been mentioned that the sequel won’t just return to Pandora but also explore many grounds. They have written that the pictures are brand new art pieces for a sneak peek into Avatar 2. In the four pictures posted, various sceneries can be seen put together. The lead characters Jake Sully and Neytiri can also be seen in a few of the pictures posted. A number of Na'avi people can be seen riding a flying creature in one of the pictures. In another, huge chunks of land can be seen floating amidst the beautiful scenery. Have a look at the pictures posted here.

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world.



Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

Fans excited about Avatar 2

Netizens have been loving the pictures of Avatar 2 released recently. Most people can be seen talking about how excited they are for the film. They can also be seen talking about the beauty of the pictures put up.

FINALLY SOME AVATAR 2 CRUMBSpic.twitter.com/TxIcaUFWGD — A Pimp Named Darkseid (@ApokolipsPimp) January 7, 2020

